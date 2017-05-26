IFC and Garanti Leasing Support Women Entrepreneurs in Romania

Garanti Leasing, part of Garanti Romania, one of the most dynamic financial groups on the local market, has signed a loan agreement of EUR 5.5 million with International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of World Bank Group, with the purpose of financing small and medium sized enterprises owned or managed by women.

Thanks to this agreement, Garanti Leasing becomes the first leasing company in Romania that finances women owned or managed SMEs, through an agreement with IFC. The company continues Garanti Bank’s strategy of supporting women entrepreneurs.

This is the third agreement signed by IFC with Garanti Group Romania, targeting to back women entrepreneurship and leadership, and facilitate their access to finance. Previously, Garanti Bank has partenered with IFC, in 2012 (EUR 22.5 million) and 2014 (EUR 35 million), in order to offer loans for the development of businesses owned or managed by women.

“Garanti Leasing, as part of Garanti Group, has an ongoing strategy of supporting companies that have women shareholders or in their top management structures. With this new loan we enforce our long-term commitment of encouraging this segment. In the months to come we will focus on our healthy sustainable growth on the local market and on further diversifying our portfolio of financed assets”, stated Okan Yurtsever, General Manager, Garanti Leasing.

Garanti Leasing is a strong supporter of local SMEs and has previously received EUR 7 million from IFC in this respect.

“IFC is actively supporting women entrepreneurs in Romania through its work with Garanti Group,” said Manuel Reyes-Retana, IFC Regional Head for Financial Institutions Group in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. “Following our loans to Garanti Bank, we are now also engaging with Garanti Leasing to reach even more women entrepreneurs and increase their access to finance, so they can grow their businesses and generate new employment.”

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is one of the major international investors in the Romanian economy and an important supporter of the private sector development.

In the first quarter of 2017, Garanti Leasing has granted new financing worth EUR 21.87 million, continuing the same increasing trend as last year.

The distribution of new funded assets, in the first three months of the year, was: vehicles (48%), equipment (18%) and real estate (34%).