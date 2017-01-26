Igor Dodon to Klaus Iohannis: Let’s act as neighbors, each of us should look in his courtyard

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, asked the Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, to waive of statements regarding the behavior of the politicians of the Republic of Moldova.

Igor Dodon stated that if previously “it was allowed” to somebody to give instructions to the Presidency of Chisinau, this will not be tolerated in the future, according to deschide.md.

“Not just once, I conveyed to the Romanian officials, even through official letter, asking them to explain their attitude towards unionist movements in the Republic of Moldova: ‘Do you support them or not?’”, he said. “I saw statements of Romanian Prime-Ministers in which they said that the Union must be done. I saw the officials in the Republic of Moldova were quiet in this matter. I saw Mr. Iohannis’s statement at the meeting with the ambassadors, in which he said that the President of the Republic of Moldova has to guide within the limits of the Constitution. I want to answer to my colleagues and friends: ‘Perhaps the President of the Republic of Moldova accepted until now messages on how he should act. We have state institutions who can appreciate if the decisions and the steps made by presidents are constitutional. I didn’t come to ask Iohannis why he doesn’t propose Dragnea as PM. I don’t interfere in your internal matters. On which ground is Iohannis making assertions related to the actions of the President of the Republic of Moldova?” Dodon stated. “I have a request. Kindly please, let’s act as neighbors, each of us should look in his courtyard!” he added.

Igor Dodon also stated that he “respects” Romania’s leadership, but he expects this to be a mutual feeling. In this respect, he didn’t exclude to perform official visits both in Bucharest and Kiev, after the visit in Brussels.