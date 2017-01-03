IGPR:Over 1,500 crimes investigated and 400 persons caught red-handed during New Year miniholiday

Police officers have investigated, in the miniholiday on New Year’s Eve, over 1,500 crimes and have caught red-handed over 400 persons, in the context of additional measures taken for avoiding the unwanted events. As well, 29 preventive measures were instituted towards the persons under investigation.

“In the period 30 December 2016 – 2 January 2017, in order to ensure citizens’ safety, over 12,000 additional police officers were deployed, as compared to a regular day, across the country, in places where public manifestations were held, in the areas with a large influx of people, as well as on the main national roads and highways, in order to avoid any unwanted event and easing traffic, and diminishing the road risk”, informs a press release of the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) remitted on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

In this period, police officers have found 22 wanted persons, of which 19 wanted at the national level and three at the international level.

“Also, police officers have applied 7,512 penalties, totaling RON 2,534,210, and have confiscated or froze assets worth RON 356,000”, the press release shows.

Police officers have acted on the main national roads and highways, concluding a decrease of serious road accidents compared to previous years.

According to the cited source, regarding the irregularities found in traffic, police officers have applied 5,238 fines, 2,057 applied for exceeding the legal speed limits, 72 for driving under the influence of alcoholic drinks, with an alcohol toxicity less than that which would constitute a felony , and 11 for lack of winter tires.

“The Romanian Police recommends to all the citizens who plan to travel by car to adapt their speed to the weather and road conditions, to ensure accordingly before changing the direction of travel, and to respect the indications of police officers in traffic”, IGPR adds.