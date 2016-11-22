IGSU: 1.333 deficiencies discovered after unannounced checks in clubs and discos

Firefighters and police officers have found, in two days, 1.333 deficiencies and have applied 807 sanctions worth almost 790.000 lei, after unannounced checks in clubs and discos.

“In order to prevent unwanted events, the county-level emergency situations inspectorates and the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of Bucharest have deployed, under the provisions of the head of the Department for Emergency situations, a series of unannounced checks at venues with great numbers of people from the clubs and discos category,” reads a press statement sent to Agerpres on Tuesday.

In the two days, 448 checks were conducted in clubs and discos, and 1.333 deficiencies were discovered, out of which 152 were solved during the investigations. Following the preventive controls, 807 sanctions were applied (402 warnings and 405 fines), amounting to 788.000 lei.

Most controls in relation to fire prevention were carried out in Bacau county (22 objectives), Cluj and Calarasi (19), Mures (18), Arges (17), Brasov and Mehedinti (16).

According to the cited source, firefighters (prevention inspectors and staff in intervention subunits) alongside representatives of police and gendarme inspectorates were involved in these actions, carried out during night time.

“Bucharest-Ilfov ISU has carried out during that time frame, 52 checks, and for nine of the economic agents the control documents are still being drafted, either because their administrators were missing or because they did not have all the necessary documents and they will be completed as soon as possible. During field checks, the specialized personnel have taken notice of 198 deficiencies (11 of these being repaired during investigations), for which they applied 49 fines, amounting to 77.000 lei,” the statement reads.

The main irregularities identified consisted in use of improvised electrical systems or with defects, failure to obtain fire security authorization, malfunctioning security lighting marking the exit ways, lack of updated authorization documents and specific fire safety records, failure to check the technical means of fire defense, blocking / reducing avenues of escape, failure to hold proper briefing in emergencies, not showing/ not updating evacuation plans in case of fire, not organizing properly the instruction in the emergency situations domain, and lack of updated plans in case of fires.

According to IGSU, during checks, two serious violations of the fire safety requirements were identified and they triggered the application of the complementary measure to stop the functioning or use of constructions at two clubs in the city of Brasov.

In both situations, the field inspectors detected that the maximum capacity of people exceeded by 10 pct the reference value, which led to their closing, under the law in force (Government Decision no. 915/2015).

“In Resita, ISU Caras-Severin specialists identified a venue that was functioning despite having been already closed down due to serious violation of the fire safety requirements. Under these circumstances, the state authorities were notified.

Simultaneously with the activities of control over compliance with fire defense norms, firefighters in the operative intervention fire subunits carried out 365 recognition actions in the categories of objectives contained in the verification plans.