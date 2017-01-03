IGSU: 5,000 firemen on duty on New Year’s Eve

Over 5,000 firemen were on duty, every day, in the December 31 – January 1 period, to ensure the protection and safety of citizens, in case emergency situations arise, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) informed in a press release.

In the mentioned interval, rescuers intervened in 2,670 emergency situations, of which 264 fires and 2,162 missions to grant first aid. Furthermore, operative teams undertook 12 extrication missions, 67 rescue missions as well as 165 missions in support of communities.

“Furthermore, in the reference period, 2,193 persons were granted medical assistance by the firemen that are integrated in first aid crews, and 35 were saved from environments hostile to life. The number of interventions that the inspectorates’ staff conducted rose by 11 percent as compared to the holiday season of last year, 269 more interventions being recorded this year,” IGSU mentions.

On the other hand, medical emergencies were handled by 260 crews of firemen with the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD), 27 mobile intensive care units, 7 mobile intensive care units for newborns, and 41 units for personnel transport and multiple victims.