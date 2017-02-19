IGSU: Military firemen saved, in past week, 68 persons and extinguished 428 fires

Military firemen have extinguished, in the past week, 428 fires and saved 68 persons in need of rescue, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

According to an IGSU release remitted on Sunday to AGERPRES, in the February 13 – 18 period, 6,771 interventions at the national level were conducted, the rescuers being requested for 428 fires, 5,345 cases of granting first aid, 40 extrication missions and 163 missions for freeing or rescuing persons, as well as other emergency situations.

Furthermore, 5,183 persons were granted medical assistance by the firemen that are part of the first aid and mobile intensive care units, while another 68 persons in difficulty were saved from mediums hostile to life.

In the mentioned period, the prevention inspectors continued control and prevention activities, conducting 1,036 controls nationally and issuing 329 fines and 2,139 warnings, worth a total of 471,100 RON.

Beside identifying and removing dysfunctionalities, IGSU staff also trained the staff and personnel of controlled companies so that they know the fire safety rules, also conducting evacuation drills with personnel on the job.

Also during the control activities, firemen with the operative subunits conducted reconnaissance actions in order to determine the best way to intervene in case of emergency situations.