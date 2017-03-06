IGSU: Romania – among 33 states with INSARAG-certified urban search-rescue team

Romania is among the 33 states that have an INSARAG-certified urban search-rescue team, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) points out on Saturday, in a Facebook post.

“Rescuers are prepared to act in any corner of the world to aid the disaster-affected population. The search component of the team acts with specially-trained dogs to identify victims caught under rubble,” the source shows, also presenting a video in this sense.

Moreover, IGU underscores that the RO USAR team acts according to the UN and EU procedures and standards.

“With the aid of equipment, rescuers can make breaches in concrete or sustain the elements threatening to collapse. The special unit rescuers can retrieve victims blocked on upper floors of affected buildings or in other life-hostile environments,” IGSU underscores.