Iliescu, after the hearing in the Revolution case: We had a friendly conversation, I am a witness

Former President Ion Iliescu stated on Thursday, after he was hard for two hours at the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Supreme Court, that he is a witness in the Revolution case, and that he had “a friendly conversation” to the military prosecutors who are making investigations related to crimes against humanity in this case.

Asked if he feels guilty for the people who died in the Revolution, Ion Iliescu said: “For what?… You must have discernment (to ask this question – e.n.)”.

Then, Ion Iliescu entered into the car that awaited him at the entrance of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice and left without making other statements about his hearing in the Revolution case”.

Former President Ion Iliescu was summoned to come at the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Supreme Court on Thursday, in order to be heard as a witness in the Revolution case, in which investigations are made for crimes against humanities.

During the investigation, the military prosecutors of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court have recently heard several former members of the National Salvation Front Council, requesting documents for several institutions, which will be used in the investigation related to crimes against humanity.

Among those who have been heard by the prosecutors as witnesses, are the former PM Petre Roman, the former Deputy PM Gelu Voican Voiculescu, Laszlo Tokes, Ion Caramitru and Mircea Dinescu.

The military prosecutors of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Supreme Court ordered on November 1, 2016, the extension of the criminal prosecution in rem, for crimes against humanity.

It appears from the documents in the file that, in order to keep the power, by the performed actions and the ordered measures, the political and military leadership established after December 1989 caused the killing, the injury by gunshot, the physical or mental harm, respectively the confinement of a large number of people, “deeds circumscribed to the typical circumstances of the crime against humanity”, stated the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ).

“The prerequisite of the crime against humanity referring to the existence of a generalized attack comes from the large number of localities where armed incidents occurred, with the above mentioned consequences. The manner in which this attack was conducted reveals the existence of a plan of action that was followed, aiming to create confusion among the military forces, by dividing the leadership of the Ministry of National Defence and by disseminating false orders, reports and information, urging people to come out in the street and giving them weapons, respectively creating the appearance of a «civil war» in which armed units of the Ministry of National Defence should have fought against units of the Interior Ministry or belonging to the same ministry, in order to take the power and legitimate the new leaders. To accomplish this plan, Romanian Television has been used to send alarmist press releases which sometimes were false, phone connections have been cut and former militaries who were loyal to the new political and military leadership have been brought to rule the force ministries, causing a psychological and Media «war» that led to numerous victims”, according to the Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court.

Prosecutors are investigating all the deeds that were subject of the file case no.11/P/2014, including deeds committed after December 22, 1989 across the country, according to the conclusion that confirms the reopening of the prosecution in this case.

The case of the “Revolution of 1989” is one of the most adjourned investigations in the history of the judicial practice in Romania. Prosecutors had to clarify the cases in which 709 people have died, 1,855 people have been wounded by gunshot, 343 people have been wounded by other forms of violence and 924 people have been illegally deprived of liberty.