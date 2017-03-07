Ilinca and Alex Florea win the Eurovision 2017 national selection contest performing “Yodel It”

Ilinca, the singer who has won the Eurovision 2017 national selection contest alongside Alex Florea performing “Yodel It” told Agerpres that composer of their song Mihai Alexandru determined her to compete.

The winning duo say they want to put up in Kiev an explosive show that will be etched on viewers’ memory.

“Unfortunately, time was very short for us to prepare a show. We kept working on the song until the very last moment before the competition says Florea about their show in the national selection competition.

Ilinca says she decided to run in the competition after hearing the song in composer Alexandru’s studio.

“Mihai Alexandru has made us come to the Eurovision,” she says.

Composer Alexandru told a news conference after the finals selection show that he composed the “Yodel It” song for a band representing Switzerland in the Eurovision 2017 song contest.

“The song was composed for the Timebelle band of Switzerland. But they received a song from Sweden as well and they stack with it because their managers wanted too (…) and they gave up on my project so we got the song and we had to do something about it,” said Alexandru.

For the first time in the national selection history, the song to represent Romania in the contest was selected exclusively by popular vote. At the end of the evening, Ilinca and Alex Florea had garnered 10,377 votes, with the runner-up, Mihai Traistariu performing “I Won’t Surrender,” getting 5,201 votes and the third place winner, Instinct singing “Petale,” got 3,063 votes.

The winning artists say they have a special relation with the runner-up, as Florea met Traistariu through a common lady friend, with their families being very close, and Traistariu once presented Ilinca with a prize.

“I have met him for years now at various festivals, and I even received a prize from him, which encouraged me a lot. We have even performed duets together. He is an extraordinary man. I admire everything about him,” says Ilinca.

Head of Romania’s Eurovision delegation Iuliana Marciuc told Agerpres that she will discuss the details of Romania’s performance at Eurovision 2017 on a first meeting to Kiev late this week.

“The meeting of delegation heads is designed to have us all informed about all the details, and that will happen as early as Sunday; on Monday, I will come out with details,” says Marciuc.

He says the biggest challenge in holding the 2017 national selection was to forget that Romania did not compete in the 2016 edition.

“Our biggest challenge was forgetting about that for a time, and I do believe we have to forget about our last year’s bad luck,” says Marciuc.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will take place in Kiev, with semi-finals on May 9 and May 11 and the final on May 13. Besides Romania, there are 42 more countries competing.

The Eurovision Song Contest is an international song contest run by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Europe’s largest public broadcasters’ association.

The first edition was hosted by Lugano, Switzerland, in 1956. It is the longest-running annual international TV song competition, as well as the most watched television programme.

TVR public broadcaster, an EBU member, is the organiser of the national selection in Romania, having first run in the contest in 1993.