Illegal retrocessions case, involving Traian Basescu, closed by General Prosecutor’s Office

Prosecutors with the General Prosecutor’s Office have classified the case in which former President Traian Basescu was targeted in respect to illegal retrocessions of some real estates back when he was General Mayor of Bucharest.

The Press Office of the General Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that prosecutors already announced Traian Basescu that this case was closed.

The press reported that back when he was the General Mayor of Bucharest, Traian Basescu retroceded 66 real estates to one single person. Subsequently, the tenants of those buildings complained that the retrocession beneficiary was not the rightful heir.

Prosecutors have opened a case on this matter and Traian Basescu was heard on 8 May.

Upon exiting the General Prosecutor’s Office, Traian Basescu denied then ever knowing the beneficiary of the retrocessions and said that the transaction in question was done in accordance to the law.