Image, slogan and campaign message

We are in the midst of the parliamentary elections campaign.

This time, we have reverted to the party list voting system, as we well know. Officially, political parties are the ones that should matter and should be the stars of these elections.

There have been almost several dozen campaigns in Romania so far and various strategies, topics and frameworks have been used. Just like in what concerns the political parties and politicians’ strategies, I consider that everything possible has been tried out from this standpoint. And, just like in the case of political parties and their people, the options have been exhausted, and this has become more than obvious even before this year’s local elections.

On the other hand, since campaigns must take place (at least officially), just like, one way or another, the current political parties must move forward in a formula that is desirable for the electorate, let us see how this 2016 parliamentary elections campaign in fact looks like. What is its dynamic and, in particular, what are its characteristics.

On past occasions, we talked about the programmes presented as campaign platforms. Implicitly, the vision revealed by the political parties that filed their lists of candidates was also presented. Just as we talked about what these lists in fact mean and particularly about what they bring about new or significant in this sense. And the conclusion was, every time, that unfortunately they bring… nothing new.

Now, I believe it’s opportune to talk about the way in which political parties saw fit to present themselves as an image, slogan and message. These being the central elements of any elections campaign, which form its main idea and which should offer voters the identity, the intention but also the added value or the scrapped value of any political party. Moreover, they should determine the option for one political party or another in terms of each voter identifying with the political current and trend.

After 28 years in which, just like the platforms, all slogans have been used, over-used and, finally, transformed into something undesirable, annoying and meaningless, let’s see what are the elements of the main political parties running in the elections, elements I mentioned above.

PSD and PNL started the campaign in a strange manner. That of vying over a slogan. Pointing fingers at each other because of this and levying embarrassing accusations devoid of intelligence, accusations of theft, plagiarism and who knows what other ugly and unwanted things for the start of a campaign and for political parties with pretensions of seriousness.

Because I don’t want to believe that the imagination of the campaign staff is so poor as to end up having such disputes. Unless, just like in the case of the PSD platform indirectly used by PNL, this slogan was to represent the easy formula for a campaign boost.

Both political parties which are vying over the main seat in power are encouraging us to believe in Romania, against the backdrop of their representative party colours. These elements were used on previous electoral occasions in which love for country and nationalism were suddenly and mandatorily revived.

PSD chose “Dare believe in Romania,” displaying various prominent party figures as an example of daring and belief in Romania. Finally, however, I believe what matters for the electorate is what the party leader – who has become an emblem in itself – dares believe in along with the slogan, the platform and in general everything that PSD’s parliamentary elections campaign means.

On the other hand, PNL did not stop at Romania. But it pointed out that this is only about “The Romania of honest people.” Also using the sub-slogan “Romania forward.” In any case, the direction of the Liberal arrow is clear, pointing to Dacian Ciolos. The honest Romanians’ man. For a person completely not interested in and uninformed about what is eligible and what is not eligible in Romania, any Liberal poster would tell them we are electing the Premier in December. Not the parliamentarians. And Dacian Ciolos, the one who in the meantime has reconsidered his refusal to be used as an electoral avatar, has become the top candidate for this office. Moreover, Dacian Ciolos seems to be PNL itself, which is gradually fading out of public attention, behind Ciolos’s image and importance.

Romania also seems to be ALDE’s main preoccupation. Apart from slogans such as those promising pensions etc., this political party or annex, because we don’t really know what it is, claims through its slogan that it “gives Romania back to Romanians.” It’s pointless to ask in this case what prompted them to do it now, after years of politicking and presence in power and what prevented them from giving Romania back to us before? In this case too, the political party is not primordial. As it should have been especially in the case of a party list vote and especially in the case of an “annexation with independent status” to a party such as the PSD. Calin Popescu Tariceanu, despite seeking to be an electoral powerhouse in the campaign, fades behind the more important characters with whom he formed an alliance at one point or another. Now associating with Liviu Dragnea. Just like, on other occasions, he associated with Traian Basescu. What is really notable in this case remains the fact that we are talking about one of the characters that can present us, at any moment, a political party functional and useful only from the standpoint of political calculus and games, not of its stand-alone existence.

After the “excitement” of signatures and logos, USR has finally presented its slogan. With Dacian Ciolos again used as avatar, USR announced us that “Finally, you have a partner.” An ambiguous exhortation, open to interpretations and which generates a lot of irony and involuntary cynicism and which would provoke some options with no connection with politics, if we were not to know we are in the campaign. Finally, we find out there is someone to… vote for! And the emphasis is also on Dacian Ciolos, transformed into the most desirable candidate for a non-elected office. And in USR’s case, everything identifies with the leader. Namely, Nicusor Dan. Seconded after the local elections by Clotide Armand. Both completely overshadowed on the eve of parliamentary elections and in the campaign by none other but the same Dacian Ciolos.

In the case of PMP, the party, the slogan (“We put Romania in motion”), as well as the platform and candidates are the last to matter. Here everything boils down to Traian Basescu. And, to better exemplify this, I would ask you how many Romanians would vote for PMP as real option and political identity and how many would vote for… Traian Basescu!? And how many Romanians would know what PMP is unless they were told it is Traian Basescu’s party!? At this point, we don’t have a political party in the elections. We have a leader and a political system per se. Who, with or without a pocket-party, can live up to any political and electoral challenge, whatever shape it would take.

PRU…

Personally, I did not understand what slogan they have in these elections. However, with or without a slogan per se, we understand that everything is “For Romanians. For Romania” (poor Romania, the absolute star of all campaigns and so absent the rest of the time) with Vlad Tepes leading the charge against all others. Just like four years ago PPDD was fighting, for the sake of Romanians, against all “fleecers.” Only for us to later see which fleecers were the artisans of the political party and with whom it eventually merged. What’s certain is that from among these (un)lovers of Romania and of Romanians, one was chosen by PRU as exponent of voter confidence – Victor Viorel Ponta. The simultaneous image of PRU but also of PSD. The logical and natural result being Liviu Dragnea. And, less talked about and visible, but as real as he can be, Traian Basescu.

Several other political parties have entered this campaign. Their only role being to contribute to the final calculus establishing the political layout of the new Parliament.

In conclusion, this campaign is not at all one about platforms, slogans, candidates, and not even about political parties. Like, I repeat, the reintroduced voting system would mislead us into believing at first.

The most important trait of this campaign, to which we must pay a lot of attention, remains the fact that this is not about political parties and in particular about those who draft the list of candidates, which should interest us as seriously and directly as possible because they will form the future Parliament.

This campaign features and is about party leaders.

And the results, the echoes and the effects will be seen immediately after the campaign, when the said leaders will take a step back and melt within their parties, and we will be left facing a cruel reality – the new Parliament and the new dynamic as shift and positioning of the new poles of political power and political control.

Obviously, the end result being a new Government. This being a reason for more seriousness and gravitas toward an aspect such as the new Parliament, which, although in reality matters enormously, has been transformed (apparently) into something bereft of consistency and importance.