Importance of vote by correspondence, stressed by Minister Delegate Maria Ligor in Canada

The importance of the vote by correspondence was reminded by the Minister Delegate for the Relations of Romanians Abroad, Maria Ligor on Thursday and Friday in Canada, on Sunday informed the Romanian Affairs Ministry (MAE).

“The Minister Delegate also presented, in her meetings with communities of Romanians in Canada, the last evolutions in the electoral legislation, of interest for the voting abroad, reminding the vote by correspondence,” says the MAE release.

Maria Ligor met with members of the Romanian community on Thursday at the headquarters of the Romania’s General Consulate in Toronto, and on Friday at the seat of the Romania Embassy in Ottawa.

“On both occasions, she presented the measures already taken and had in view for the very next period, aimed at increasing professionalism, transparence and efficiency of the Policies for the Relationship with Romanians Abroad Department. The dialogue advanced toward the identification of possibilities to strengthen partnership between the said Department and the heads and associations of the Romanian community in Canada,” reads the MAE release..

Talks have stressed the interest for cooperation in the university education, in businesses, in the promotion of the Romanian artists, in the substantiating and assessment of the consequences of the public policies aiming to the Romanian communities outside Romania.

The Minister Delegate on Friday met the Canadian Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister, John McCallum to whom she talked about the development prospects of the bilateral cooperation, by lifting visas for the Romanian citizens and strengthening the EU-Canada cooperation framework, included.

In Toronto, the new seat of the Romania General Consulate was officially inaugurated this summer, at 789 Don Mills Rd.