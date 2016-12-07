In 185 days Astana will host the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017

With less than 190 days left since the inauguration of EXPO 2017 to be held in Astana between 10 June and 10 September 2017, Kazakh authorities give assurances that all works are on schedule.

Organised under the theme ‘Future Energy’, the Astana EXPO is expected to be a great event, which will provide the international community a vitally important understanding of what the energy of the future may be about in the years to come. The leading world experts, who will meet in Astana next year for 93 days, will discuss the ways to make “green energy”, its availability, sustainability and economy the main development trend for further decades.

The theme, along with the three subthemes – Reducing CO2 Emissions, Living Energy Efficiency, and Energy for All – will allow a presentation of the state of energy today and to showcase sustainable solutions and innovative technologies for the future.

The organisers expect over 5 million visits and hope to gather over 100 official participants. However, once the countries of the Pacific Alliance – Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Barbados have confirmed on November 30 their participation in the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017, the total number of the participating countries already reached 111.

“According to our registration dossier, five million visits – is the number of people who will pass through our exhibition for three months. We are talking about 55,000 visits a day and this number will reach up to 110,000 visits on weekends and holidays,” said Astana EXPO 2017 National Company’s officials.

The figures of the ambitious project are impressive: total area of the exhibition is 174 hectares, out of which 25 will accommodate the following facilities: Kazakhstan’s National Pavilion; Best Practices Area Pavilion; International Pavilions (14 units) ; Thematic Pavilions (4 units) which will demonstrate the evolution of the exhibition theme; Commercial Pavilion (3 units), Energy Hall and Congress Hall. Overall, 38 facilities will be built within the exhibition area, including residential complexes with 4,000 apartments, a school, a kindergarten, a hotel, a meeting hall, an expo plaza and an art centre.

With some pavilions already transferred to the participating countries on October 31, Chairman of Astana EXPO 2017 national company Akhmetzhan Yessimov has recently announced that construction of the main pavilion, informally known as the “Ball” or “Sphere,” will be finished by the New Year’s. Work on the interior will then begin, he said.

“The ‘ball’ is the main pavilion. It will be completed by the end of this year, but there is a lot of work on the content filling, which will take place until May of next year. There will be eight floors and each will disclose certain themes of the exhibition: space, solar, wind, water and so on. The same can be said of the thematic pavilions; they are completed and now the work on the content will begin. The most important thing is the construction of all the facilities will be completed for the New Year, in addition to the Congress Hall and the hotel. They will be needed only during the exhibition, so all works are on schedule. In addition, public areas will be completed in the spring,” Yessimov said.

Arrival of participants to the expo area and the start of preparatory works is planned for this month.

6,000 Kilometres of Highways Reconstructed, New Air Routes to Open for EXPO 2017

Kazakh Vice Minister of the Ministry for Investments and Development Berik Kamaliyevhas recently updated the press on road construction and negotiations with foreign airlines to launch new routes during EXPO 2017.

“We will continue to work on our projects in Centre-South, Centre-East, Beineu-Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau-Astrakhan, Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Astana-Petropavlovsk-Russian border, Uralsk-Kamenka, Uzynagash-Otar, Zhetybai-Zhanaozen. In general, it is planned to reconstruct about 6,000 kilometres of roads,” said Kamaliyev, according to the press office of the ministry.

In the regions, 756 kilometres of asphalt and cement concrete pavement were laid. Approximately 3 million tonnes of road metal, 250,000 tonnes of cement and 125,000 tonnes of road bitumen made in Kazakhstan were used for the construction. Nearly 75,000 people and more than 30 contractors, including 20 domestic companies, were involved in the construction.

As a result, 75 percent of all planned construction works were finished within the first nine months of this year. The government plans to open the Western Europe – Western China transit corridor as well as Astana-Temirtau, Almaty-Kapshagai-Taldykorgan, Beineu-Shetpe and Kokshetau-Petropavlovsk routes by the end of this year.

The vice-minister announced that the government negotiates with several foreign airlines to launch new routes for the period of EXPO 2017. He noted that this initiative supports the expo by Open Sky system. He emphasised that the ministry negotiated and signed agreements with a Finnish airline and recently held talks with a Polish airline. As of November, there are agreements with Hungarian, Austrian, Czech and Chinese airlines.

Kazpost is selling tickets to the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017

Within the cooperation between “Astana EXPO-2017” NC” JSC and “Kazpost” JSC, the sale of tickets to the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana started on December 2 in the offices of the National postal operator.

The tickets to EXPO-2017 are available in 30 post offices (2 offices in each regional branch), and since December 1– in all automate Kazpost offices. The tickets will be sold till the last day of the exhibition – September 10, 2017.

“The International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 will be held in Astana city since June 10 through September 10, 2017. About 5 million visits, 85% of which will be the residents of the republic, are expected over 93 days. Due to Kazpost, we will provide the residents of the most remote regions of Kazakhstan with the opportunity to buy ticket to the exhibition”, – Daulet Yerkimbayev, Director of Commercialization Department of “Astana EXPO-2017” NC” JSC said.

“We have experience in providing such services. As of today, our operators work in the field of providing agency services on the sale of train, airline tickets etc.”, – Bairam Azizov, Head of “Kazpost” JSC press service, noted.

Operators of postal offices will register e-tickets via the official website on the sale of tickets to EXPO-2017 – tickets.expo2017astana.com .

The clients can buy tickets with the fixed date for the week-days at the price of 4000 tenge and for the weekends – at 6000 tenge. And the ticket with the open date for the week-day will cost 6000 tenge, and for the weekend – 8000 tenge. The tickets can be paid by cash or payment cards. Full list of the offices is provided on the official website of “Kazpost” JSC: www.post.kz