In Berlin, Romania’s ForMin Melescanu discuss Romania’s German community with counterpart Gabriel

On a working visit on Wednesday in Berlin, Romania’s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu met Germany’s Federal Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel to discuss the importance of Romania’s German community and Romania’s potential bid for membership of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the visit took place on an invitation from Gabriel amidst celebration this year of the 50th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic ties between Romania and Germany, the 25th anniversary of a friendship treaty between Romania and Germany concerning cooperation in Europe, and the 10th anniversary of Romania’s European Union membership.

The two ministers reviewed the latest developments in the bilateral relationship as well as many current opportunities for intensifying cooperation between Romania and Germany, according to MAE.

Melescanu underscored the essential part of the German minority of Romania in the architecture of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, pointing to support from the Romanian Government to the preservation of ethnic Germans’ cultural and linguistic identity.

Also discussed were Romanian-German economic ties, with emphasis on Germany having been for years Romania’s number one trade partner and also one of its most important foreign investors. Melescanu introduced Romania’s macroeconomic indicators along with efforts by the Romanian Government to create a stable economic setting and a friendly tax framework that will stimulate drawing in new investment.

Talks also focused on Romania’s future membership bid in the next wave of the OECD enlargement, given that Romania has a solid profile contributing the largest voluntary financial assistance among the OECD non-member states and it is the largest non-OECD economy in the European Union.

The Romanian minister said Romania is attaching special importance to cooperation with Germany, to advancing shared interests inside the EU and to providing a responsible response in solidarity to the current challenges facing the EU.

Talks reconfirmed Romania and Germany sharing the same concern with the EU remaining a success story, an efficient and solidary body that is close to the citizens and guided by the principles of democracy and freedom. These are the principles to guide Romania’s action for the time it holds the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019, according to MAE.

Melescanu said pro-Europeanism in Romania is among the highest in the EU. “The fact that there are no extremist or anti-European parties on the political stages of Romania is evidence to the maturity of Romania’s citizens and the fact that Romania could be a pole for balance,” says MAE.

He also advocated for EU’s continual enlargement, adding that this was one of the EU’s most successful projects.

According to MAE, also discussed were the latest developments in the EU’s eastern neighbourhood and current world affairs.