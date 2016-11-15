In Brussels, ForMin Comanescu advocated continuing implementation of reforms in Moldova

Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu on Monday attended a meeting in Brussels of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), where he advocated encouraging the continuation of implementation of the reforms pledged by Moldova.

The Foreign Ministry (MAE) says in a press statement that the FAC meeting discussed the latest developments in and priorities of the Eastern Partnership.

“Discussed were also the latest developments in the member states, including electoral ones, in Moldova, Georgia and Belarus, as well as the latest developments in the EU-Ukraine relationship. Comanescu underscored the importance of commitments being met inside this cooperation framework. He stated himself in favour of support being extended to consolidate the resilience, political association and economic integration aspirations of the EU’s eastern partnerships. He also advocated encouraging the continuation of implementation of the reforms pledged by Moldova and Moldova meeting the benchmarks it agreed to, as well as the continuation of a solid EU engagement with Moldova,” says MAE.

As for the EU’s southern neighbourhood, Comanescu voiced support for the actions of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to find a comprehensive solution backed by regional and international players. MAE also quotes Comanescu as reaffirming the importance of Syria’s unity, integrity, sovereignty and independence being preserved in the political resolution of the Syrian conflict.

“The latest developments in the implementation of the EU’s Global Strategy were discussed at a joint working session of the EU defence ministers. The Romanian minister stated himself in favour of a gradual implementation process that will reflect the interests of all the member states. He also pointed to the importance of an EU approach in consonance with NATO’s priorities and activities, including the implementation of the EU-NATO joint declaration passed at a NATO summit meeting in Warsaw,” says MAE.

Comanescu also attended a meeting of Albania’s Friends on the side-lines of the FAC meeting, reiterating Romania’s support for Albania’s European prospects, underscoring the importance for Albania to achieve five key priorities, which include human rights observance. Romania, he added, will continue to provide special assistance, including bilateral assistance, mainly for the fight against corruption and strengthening the rule of law.”