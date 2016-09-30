In Jerusalem for Peres funeral, Romania’s President Iohannis meets Israeli counterpart, PM

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis attended the funeral of Israeli’s former President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem on Friday, and also met his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“President Klaus Iohannis conveyed sincerest condolences to the Israeli people, mentioning the extraordinary personality of Shimon Peres and Peres’s contribution to recent history thanks to an unflinching confidence in a ?New Middle East’ characterised by peace, stability, understanding and trust. He added that Peres will stay in the memory of the Romanian people and the entire world as one of the most resounding and strongest voices in favour of peace, tolerance and human dignity, and also as a visionary leader who believed that serving your country properly is the most honourable achievement,” the Romanian Presidency said Friday in a press statement.

Iohannis is quoted as reiterating, in his conversation with Rivlin, Romania’s position stated on his official visit to Israel in March 2016 regarding firm commitment to the consolidation at all levels of its privileged bilateral relationship with Israel, taking into account their converging strategic interests and continuing mutual support on the world stages.

Iohannis also reiterated his invitation to Rivlin to visit Romania in 2017.

In his conversation with Netanyahu, Iohannis highlighted the importance of the two countries continuing their sectorial cooperation, with emphasis on IT and new technologies.

While still in Jerusalem, Iohannis also met the presidents of France, Slovakia, Poland, Cyprus, as well as Spain’s King, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg and the prime ministers of Canada and Belgium, for brief conversations.

Accompanying Iohannis for the funeral of Peres was also MP Aurel Vainer, the chairman of the Jewish Communities of Romania.

Among the participants in the Peres funeral in Jerusalem were US President Barack Obama; France’s President Francois Hollande; Germany’s President Joachim Gauck; Prince Charles of Wales; Spain’s King Felipe VI; Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella; Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko; Poland’s President Andrzej Duda; President of the European Council Donald Tusk, and US former President Bill Clinton.