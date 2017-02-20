In late February, Campina becomes “The Honey Town”

Known as the town with the most sunny days in a year, Campina – the second municipality of the Prahova County – becomes “The Honey Town” also once a year. The reason is that in the end of the cold season, Campina hosts the “Honey Fair”, the event which became a tradition being deemed as the most important national action of its kind.

From February 24 to 26, 2017, a new edition of the “Honey Fair” will be held in Campina, being organized by the Valea Prahovei Beekeeping Association. It’s a traditional event for the second municipality in the Prahova County, by the number of hosted events, by the exhibition area and the number of visitors, this fair being the most important event of its kind in the country. Casa Tineretului (the Youth House), an institution located at the entry in the municipality, is the host of the new edition where honey is the star. Several actions related to its specificity were announced within the event. Thus, there will be fairs of honey and bee products, of combs and wax, of equipment and bee machinery, of beehives and wooden components for beehives, of crafts and popular art, including honey cakes. According to the organizers, contests on various topics will be included in the program, one of them being for deciding who the best honey taster is, where the participants will be challenged to identify different types of honey. In this fair’s program have also been included competitions establishing “the best honey” – a challenge launched to all the beekeeping producers in the country, the best stand of bee products and of bee equipment and machinery, the most beautiful label, the most interesting and innovative bee product. Sweets including honey in their ingredients will also be competing, and the tasters will reward the best ones. Not at last, the agenda of the fair also includes: rewarding the best specialty papers published in 2016, a symposium on the bees’ health, as well as the organization of the General Meeting of the Romanian Beekeeping Associations. In order to end the fair in a gala ambiance, the “Ball of the beekeepers… and female beekeepers” was also announced.

The Valea Prahovei Beekeeping Association was established in 2006 because of the need of the beekeepers to have a representative body. Now it is a powerful professional organization of the beekeepers in the Campina region, representing their interest at local and national level.

Mainly focused on the product quality, by this association beekeepers gained force, and especially representativeness. Thus, through this association, some of the beekeepers delivered a part of their bee products in good contractual conditions, with certain financial advantages for both of the parties. As for organizing the “Honey Fair”, its amplitude has increased year after year, and the event benefited from an increasingly larger number of visitors, thousands of people, from one edition to another, its coverage bringing long-term direct benefits to the honey sellers who are present to this traditional event of this kind.