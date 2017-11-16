In November, Ploiesti will be the European capital of jazz

Jazz lovers are expected in Prahova this month, to enjoy music at the highest level, alongside the most famous jazz bands in Romania and abroad. This will be possible on the occasion of organizing the 12th edition of the “Ploiesti Jazz Festival”, which makes Ploiesti the European capital of jazz in November.

From November 22 to 26, 2017, “Paul Constantinescu” Philharmonic together with Ploiesti Municipality and other sponsors and partners will organize the 12th edition of the “Ploiesti Jazz Festival”. Being a flagship event for Ploiesti, the festival is recognized in Europe for the quality of the invited artists and implicitly for their performances.

Thus, every evening, jazz lovers will enjoy two concerts, for five days, starting at 19.00 and at 21.00, held by great names of the Romanian and international jazz. This year, the symphonic orchestra of the “Paul Constantinescu” Philharmonic will open the “Ploiesti Jazz Festival” with “Fits Sings Piaf” (“Fits canta Piaf”), on November 22, alongside pianist Mariano Castro and Alexandra Fits – vocals. Thus, under Master Cristian Orosanu’s baton, Alexandra Fits, the one about whom French said that “she doesn’t have accent” and that she seems to be a real Francophone, will bring to Ploiesti the most beloved songs in the repertoire of the famous Edith Piaf.

Then the evening will end with another kind of orchestra, a jazz orchestra this time, namely “Jassy Jazz Orchestra”. Founded in 2016 under the leadership of the famous trumpeter Emil Bizga, the orchestra is made of 15 Romanian musicians from Iasi. Musician and entertainer Henrick Solera – vocals (Sweden), will also come on the stage, bringing to life, together with “Jassy Jazz Orchestra”, the sound of the old Big Band associated with his favorite singers such as Franck Sinatra and Dean Martin. The second day of the festival will start at 10.00 with a Jazz Lesson Concert offered to the children by “Ploiesti Jazz Trio” and Anita Petruescu – vocals. Then, “Ploiesti Jazz Trio” (Sorin Zlat – piano, Razvan Cojanu – contrabass and Laurențiu Ștefan – drums) will gather in the evening of the same day for an extraordinary recital together with “Saxophone Wizards” (Victor Jimenez, Daniel Torres and Cata\lin Milea), three saxophonists from Spain and Romania. We have to mention that while the newest band of the philharmonic – “Ploiesti Jazz Trio” debuted in this September, “Ploiesti Big Band Jazz Society”, formed by the brass blowers of the symphonic orchestra of the philharmonic of Ploiesti, prepares its first appearance in the stage at the jazz festival this year. Thus, “Ploiesti Big Band Jazz Society” will concert in the second part of the evening of November 23, alongside conductors Joris Teepe and Zefir Brezeanu and solist Luiza Zan – vocals, one of the prominent personalities of the Romanian jazz.

On November 24, the audience will have the opportunity to listen a mix between Tango Nuevo and Jazz Tango in a rhythmed picture with traditional tangos in new arrangements and original compositions interpreted by “TangOstinato” band, formed by the Italian musicians Luca Aletta – piano, Stefano Cardillo – contrabass, Giovanni di Mauro – oboe, Fabio Tiralongo – saxophone. The protagonists of the second part of the evening will be Emil Bizga, one of the best Romanian trumpeters, and his guests: pianist Benito Gonzales, bass player Ark Ovrutski and drummer Alessandro D’Anna. „Michel Meis 4tet” (Luxembourg), consisting of Michel Meis (drums), Cédric Hanriot (piano), Stephan Goldbach (contrabass) and Alisa Klein (trombone), will open the fourth day of the festival with a music genre combining the freedom of the experimental improvisations with introverted songs, traditional compositions and electronic sound effects, representing the personal brand of the quartet. Joris Teepe Trio” (Joris Teepe – contrabass, Freddie Bryant – guitar, Marc Miralta – drums) and Machteld Cambridge – vocals, who sing together since twenty-five years, will complete the evening with the energetic atmosphere of the American jazz. The last day of the festival will end with „Ekue Band” (Carlos Enrique Sanchez – piano, is Palomino – saxophone, Raubel Torres – contrabass) and their special guest, Ati de Chile – percussion, and with „Giovanni Mirabassi Trio” (Giovanni Mirabassi – piano, Gianluca Renzi – contrabass, Gene Jackson – drums), trumpeter Toku (Japan) and Sarah Lancman – vocals (France).

By organizing “Ploiesti Jazz Festival” and initiating the two projects – “Ploiesti Jazz Trio” and “Ploiesti Big Band Jazz Society”, the “Paul Constantinescu” Philharmonic enters the international jazz map, thus continuing a tradition of almost sixty years since the Romanian jazz was born in Ploiesti. The first jazz festival in Romania was organized in Ploiesti, in 1969, at the initiative of the first Romanian jazz club, being held later in Sibiu, and it was brought back in the capital city of Prahova county after 2000.