In partnership with the Faculty of International Economic Relations at the Academy of Economic Studies, PwC Romania team teaches an entrepreneurship class within the Master programme “International Business Management”

Consultants from PwC Romania and D&B David and Baias, a connected law firm of PwC in Romania, will teach the Entrepreneurship and Innovation class within the Master programme “International Business Management” at the Academy of Economic Studies, Faculty of International Economic Relations, starting with the academic year 2016-2017.

The class will include lectures on various topics related to entrepreneurship and family businesses, management, financial, tax and legal issues, human resources, corporate governance and business ethics, marketing and branding. In addition to the theoretical knowledge, the 70 master students will also have access to a range of case studies inspired from the practical experience of PwC consultants.

“We have a long-standing collaboration with the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, and this class will strengthen this academic partnership so important for us. We decided to approach at this class topics such as entrepreneurship and innovation, two key elements that will help Romania to make the jump among the developed economies. We also believe that education and professional development of young people according to the requirements of the labor market and present economic opportunities is a priority for our country. PwC is willing to engage in economic education within universities to share knowledge and practical experience acquired by our consultants”, stated Ionut Simion (photo), Country Managing Partner, PwC Romania.

“Through this class, which has been developed with the help of specialists and learning materials from PwC Romania, we meet the needs of our students for practical experiences anchored in today’s reality and relevant to the environment in which they learn and work. We hope to help them acquire a high-level set of skills which will turn them into successful participants on the international labor market.”, stated Professor George Hurduzeu, Ph.D – Dean of the Faculty of International Economic Relations.

The PwC and D&B David and Baias team that will hold these lectures is composed of: Mihai Aniţa, Monica Biota, Mircea Bozga, Ana-Maria Butucaru, Cristina Ciucă, Corina Dimitriu, Raluca Gâdiuţă, Andreea Mitiriţă, Irina Nistor, Monica Movileanu, Daniela Pavlovici, Valentina Radu, Anda Rojanschi, Ionuţ Sas, Ramona Simulescu and George Ureche.

The class is included in curricula of the first semester of the academic year 2016-2017 and will run weekly at the PwC Romania Bucharest office.