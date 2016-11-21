Inaugural gong at the first edition of the Yiddish International Theater Festival – TES FEST

On the occasion of celebrating 140 years since the establishment of the first professional theater in Yiddish in the world, in Romania, at Iasi, in the year of 1876, by the writer and artist Avram Goldfaden, the first edition of the Yiddish International Theatre Festival – TES FEST started in Bucharest, on Sunday, being held by the Hebrew State Theatre.

For eight days, until November 27, professional Yiddish theater bands from the United States, Israel, France and Poland, as well as klezmer music bands and interpreters renowned worldwide, will bring to the Bucharest public’s attention the Yiddish culture, in all its aspects. The festival will host also a series of related events: Yiddish culture workshops (from Monday to Friday, starting at 11.00, at the Hebrew State Theatre), performed by renowned personalities: David Esrig, Zalmen Mlotek, Schmuel Atzmon and Rafael Goldwaser, as well as book launchings and the Baraseum exhibition – a history in pictures of the Hebrew State Theatre’s activity.

The program of the events within the Yiddish International Theater Festival – TES FEST is available on the official website www.tesfest.ro. The access is free at all the events and performances, based on a booking, at the e-mail address rezervari@tesfest.ro.

“The Yiddish International Theater Festival – TES FEST is addressed to the public at large (Romanians and foreign people) of all age categories, to open a door to knowledge by specific expression means, thus contributing to understanding, accepting and approaching between cultures”, says the TES Director, actress Maia Morgenstern (photo L).

The festival started on Sunday with a piano concert of the American artist Zalmen Mlotek, followed by the performance Wandering Stars, a production of the Hebrew State Theatre. On Tuesday, November 22, starting at 19.00, an event-show is scheduled: Wedding in Fernwald, an international coproduction of the Hebrew State Theatre and National Yiddish Folksbiene Theatre (USA). On Wednesday, November 23, starting at 19.00, Le Théâtre en L’Air (France) presents Uncle Arthur’s show, followed by the Yiddish Art Trio (USA) concert.

The festivals continues on Thursday, November 24, starting at 19.00, with the performance Bei Mir Bist Du Shein (Yiddishpiel Theatre, Israel), followed by the performance The Essence: A Yiddish Theater Dim Sum (USA). On Friday, November 25, starting at 19.00, spectators are awaited to the performance Shir Hashirim, interpreted by the Zydowski Theatre from Poland, followed by an A. G. Weinberger concert.

On Saturday, November 26, starting at 18.00, will be performed the show called “Reflectiile unui poet ratacit” (Joseph Papp Yiddish Theatre, USA), followed by the musical performance Stand-up Lechaim!, interpreted by Maia Morgenstern and the Bucharest Klezmer Band. The first TES FEST edition will end on Sunday, November 27, starting at 19.00, with the show “Asta seara: Lola Blau”, interpreted by the Hebrew State Theatre, followed by a new performance of the Stand-up Lechaim! concert.

The first edition of the Yiddish International Theater Festival – TES FEST (Bucharest, November 20-27, 2016) is organized by the Hebrew State Theatre, with the support of the Bucharest Municipality (PMB), Culture Ministry, Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), Romanian Government – Interethnic Relations Department (DRI) and of the Theater Union of Romania (UNITER). Partner: Carrefour Romania.