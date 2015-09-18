Increased pressure on PM Ponta to resign: Romanian PM Ponta must step down in light of corruption trial, says EPP President Joseph Daul

Prime Minister Victor Ponta’s indictment by anticorruption prosecutors in the Turceni-Rovinari criminal file for forgery of private documents (17 offenses), complicity to continued tax evasion and money laundering has determined an increased pressure for his resignation. Besides voices from the Opposition that have continued on Friday to ask Ponta’s resignation, the President of the European People’s Party (EPP), Joseph Daul has called upon Romania’s Prime Minister to immediately present his resignation in light of his trial for serious accusations of corruption.

“The people of Romania deserve better than to be represented by a Prime Minister accused of 17 cases of falsification, repeated complicity in tax fraud and money laundering,” said EPP President Joseph Daul.

“Romania is today a trustworthy partner in Europe. This is the result of numerous efforts made by the Romanian people and centre-right governments. I call upon Victor Ponta not to jeopardise these achievements. He will have the chance to prove his innocence in front of the Romanian judiciary,” concluded President Daul.

