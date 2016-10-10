Individuals can apply for “Green House” programme starting 10 October; total budget, 60 million lei

Individuals can apply within the “Green House” Programme (“Case Verde”), starting October 10, while companies can lodge files starting 17 October.

For this year, the budget of the “Green House” Programme reaches 138 million lei, of which 60 million lei for the population.

According to the Programme Financing Guide, published in the Official Journal of Romania, the population can start the preparation of the files to be lodged, at the environment protection agencies headquarters from the residence Counties, in the programmed session, between 10 – 24 October.

Through the “Green House” Programme, the population and the legal entities can benefit from funding through the Fund Administration for the Environment (AFM) for the installation, replacement or completion of the classic heating systems with ones using green, renewable energy.

The equipment funded for the population through the “Green House” Programme consists of solar panels and heating pumps. The nonrefundable amount of funding through the AFM depends on the type of installation, as such: 3,000 lei for the installation of non-pressurized solar panels; up to 6,000 lei for the installation of pressurized solar panels; up to 8,000 lei for the installation of heating pomps, excluding the air-air heating pumps.