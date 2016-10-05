Industrial producer prices in Romania decline 0.3pct in Aug. 2016

Industrial producer prices in Romania declined 0.3 percent in August 2016 on a monthly basis and 1.9 percent y-o-y, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Tuesday.

The highest monthly declines were reported by the energy industry (- 0.6 percent), the intermediary goods industry (- 0.4 percent) and the capital goods industry (- 0.2 percent). Prices stagnated in the industry of consumer products.

Y-o-y August 2016 prices were down by 8.2 percent in the energy industry and by 2.4 percent in the industry of intermediary goods, but they were up 0.9 percent in the capital goods; 3.4 percent in the durables industry and 2.1 percent in the consumer goods.

As far as the domestic market is concerned, industrial producer prices were down 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, same as in the external market, while y-o-y they were down 2.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.