Industrial production prices go down 2.3pct in July

Industrial production prices went down 2.3 percent in July as against the same month last year, reads a press release the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to Agerpres on Friday.

The widest drop was registered in the energy industry, namely 9.6 percent, followed by the intermediate goods industry, with 2.9 percent. Moreover, increases were recorded in the durable goods industry, 3.4 percent, the consumer goods industry, 2 percent, and in the capital goods industry, 1.8 percent.

Depending on the classification of the activity areas of companies, the biggest decline was witnessed in the coking products manufacturing and the products obtained by processing crude oil, namely 24.5 percent.

In respect to the domestic market, the industrial production prices went down 2.5 percent, and on the external market, they dropped 1.7 percent.

In July 2016, compared with June 2016, the industrial production prices overall (domestic and foreign market) went down 0.5 percent.