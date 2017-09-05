Industrial production prices go up 3pct in July

Industrial production prices grew 3 percent in July 2017, compared with the level recorded in the same month of the previous year, according to a press release the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The highest advances were recorded in the manufacturing industry, 3.6 percent, and in the extractive industry, 3.4 percent. In the production and supply of electric and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning, prices went up 0.2 percent. In respect to water distribution, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities, industrial production prices rose 0.5 percent.

On the overall domestic market, industrial production prices advanced 2.4 percent and on the foreign market they went up 4.1 percent.

In the intermediate goods industry there was an increase of 3.9 percent, 2.5 percent in the capital goods industry, 3.4 percent in the durable goods, 3.1 percent in the current goods industry, and 2.2 percent in the energy industry.

In July 2017, overall industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) recorded the same level as in June 2017.

Eurostat: Fast increase in industrial output prices recorded in Romania in July

The prices of products leaving the factory gates gained 0.1 per cent in the European Union in July 2017 compared with June 2017, while in Romania they climbed 0.3 per cent, after three successive months of decrease, show data released on Monday by Eurostat.

According to the said source, countries recording increases in industrial output prices were Bulgaria (2.4 per cent), Estonia (1.4 per cent), Denmark and Sweden, both with an advance of 0.9 per cent. By contrast, the largest decreases in industrial output process were recorded in Hungary (-1 per cent), Ireland (-0.7 per cent) and Slovakia (-0.6 per cent).

Also, industrial output prices recorded an advance of 2 per cent in the Eurozone in July 2017 against July 2016 and an increase by 2.3 per cent in the European Union. In this case too, in Romania industrial output prices recorded a higher growth than in the EU, of 2.4 per cent.

Eurostat mentions that industrial output prices increases in all member states in July 2017 compared with July 2016, with Belgium (5.9 per cent), Estonia (5.4 per cent) and Bulgaria (5.2 per cent) leading the way.