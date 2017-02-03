Industrial production prices up 0.9 pct in December 2016 compared to December 2015

Industrial production prices overall (domestic and foreign market) have increased 0.8 percent in December 2016 compared to the previous month and 0.9 percent compared to the last month of 2015, according to the data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The situation on the large industrial groups reveals the in December 2016 compared to the same month of 2015, the highest growth was recorded in the durable goods industry, namely 3.8 percent, followed by the one in the consumer goods industry by 1.8 percent and in the capital goods industry by 1.2 percent. Decreases were recorded in prices of the energy industry, namely -0.1 percent.