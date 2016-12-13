Industry turnover increases by 3.8pct in January-October 2016

Turnover in industry has grown 3.8pct in the first ten months of 2016, as compared to the similar period of 2015, in nominal terms, according to a release sent on Monday to Agerpres by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Therefore, the turnover in industry in 1 January – 31 October 2016, compared to 1 January – 31 October 2015, grew overall by 3.8pct due to the increase of the processing industry (+4.9pct). The extractive industry dropped 28.7pct. By large industrial groups, increases of the turnover were recorded in: durable goods industry (+18.1pct), capital goods industry (+9.8pct) and current use goods industry (+6.0pct). Diminishing were recorded in the energy industry (-17.3pct) and the intermediate goods industry (-0.1pct).

According to the INS data, the industry turnover in October 2016 compared to September 2016 per total has decreased 1.8pct as a result of the drops in the processing industry (-1.8pct) and the extractive industry (-1.6pct).

By large industrial groups the following drops were recorded: the current use goods industry (-6.5pct), the capital goods industry (-2.8pct), the intermediate goods industry (-2.7pct) and the durable goods industry (-0.6pct). The energy industry soared by 39.9pct.

Likewise, the turnover in industry in October 2016 as against October 2015, grew per total by 2.5pct, as a result of the growth in the processing industry (+3.3pct). The extractive industry diminished 26.0pct.

By the large industrial groups, increases were recorded in: the durable goods industry (+12.6pct), the energy industry (+9.7pct), the capital goods industry (+4.6pct) and the current use goods industry (+0.7pct). The intermediate goods industry dropped 0.7pct.