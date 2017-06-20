Inquiry Committee on the elections of 2009 continue hearings

Laura Codruta Kovesi and Florian Coldea are expected on Tuesday to be heard by the Inquiry Committee on the elections of 2009, but they haven’t confirmed by now that they will be present, according to the Chairman of this body, the PSD Senator Mihai Fifor.

“We have 4 invited persons for tomorrow: Laura Codruta Kovesi, Florian Coldea, Cozmin Gusa and Catalin Chereches. By now, only Mr. Gusa and Mr. Chereches confirmed their presence” Fifor said.

Asked what the committee will do if Kovesi and Coldea will not come to be heard on Tuesday, Fifor said: “We will see tomorrow (on Tuesday – e.n.) and we’ll decide which the steps are”.

“The options are provided by the content of the Parliament’s Decision. The CCR decision on the amendment of the Statute has been also issued. Therefore, there are several options, but I don’t want to prejudge. The text (of the Parliament’s Decision – e.n.), as well as the CCR decision, provides the obligation to be present. We have legal elements to make further steps” Fifor stated.

He mentioned that Gabriel Oprea and Anghel Iordanescu will be invited again next week, given that the Prosecution Office’s answer has been received, mentioning that they have no other quality but the one of a witness in the inquiry.

Florian Coldea informs the Inquiry Committee that he had occasional private activities, ”like any other citizen”

The former First Deputy Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), Florian Coldea (photo), sent a letter on Monday to the Inquiry Committee on the presidential elections of 2009, in which he informed that also during December 6, 2009, had occasional private activities, like any other citizen, but with no connection with his office duties or involving his professional quality.

“I mention that, in the year of 2009 – strongly affected by the electoral rhetoric, Romania faced a complex security situation, and in these circumstances, according to its attributions, in full political equidistance and neutrality, SRI made important efforts by which it succeeded to manage appropriately the risks and threats towards national security” Florian Coldea began his letter.

He also said that, both during December 6, 2009 and later, he performed activities which were circumscribed to the defense, but he had “occasional” private activities, like any other citizen.

“Both during December 6, 2009 and after this day, as the First Deputy Director of SRI, I mainly performed activities circumscribed to the defense, to promoting security interests of the Romanian state and protecting Romanian citizens, according to the attributions given to the institution, proper to the position and adapted to the specific circumstances (specifically, in the period in question, the adaptation of the electoral context). Also, naturally, like any other citizen, I had occasional private activities – with no connection with my office duties or involving my professional quality. I mention that, although they were private, these activities are subject to the military provisions and regulations which apply to the SRI staff, and they didn’t affect in any way my professional conduct or the performance of my office duties”, the former First Deputy Director of SRI pointed out.

Florian Coldea also stated that, in the specific context of the day of December 6, 2009, “he didn’t acknowledged any kind of data, information, respectively deeds or circumstances related to the possibility to affect the result of the voting or to other issues that are subject to the Committee’s activity”.

“I assure you with my entire responsibility that I acted according to the law and military regulations on the day of December 6, 2009, too, both within my professional activities and the private ones. I urge any person that appreciates that he or she holds data or clues on the possible deviations from the law and/or from the military regulations related to my professional or personal activity, to fulfill his or her legal and moral obligation to promptly address to the competent authorities” Coldea concluded.

He didn’t mention if he will come to be heard by the committee.

Codruta Kovesi refuses for the second time to go to the parliamentary Inquiry Committee on the presidential elections of 2009

The head of DNA, Laura Codruta Kovesi, sent a letter to the parliamentary Inquiry Committee on the presidential elections of 2009, by which she announces its members for the second time that she will not come to be heard, since she has no information related to the object of their investigation.

“Given that I have no information capable to help finding the truth in the case that forms the object of the committee’s work, I will not be present on June 20, 2017, at 14.00, at the hearing of the inquiry committee”, is the message sent by Laura Codruta Kovesi through a letter, to the members of the parliamentary Inquiry Committee on the presidential elections of 2009.

On June 12, the Chairman of the Inquiry Committee on the 2009 elections, Mihai Fifor, addressed a letter to the head of DNA, Laura Codruta Kovesi, invoking a decision of CSM since 2007, which allows prosecutors, “by an exceptional manner”, to participate at hearings in parliament, asking her to come to the Committee on June 20.

The Committee’s objectives are listed in the letter, as well as the legal basis of its establishment, being underlined the risks for the persons that “obstruct” its work.

“The refusal of those who are invited to the inquiry committee in order to provide the requested information or to make available for it the other documents or evidence held, which are useful to the committee’s work, may be deemed as an obstruction or prevention against finding the truth and may be a reason for notifying the criminal prosecution authorities” reads the letter obtained by News.ro.

The CCR decisions invoked by Kovesi, according to which she cannot be heard, are also contested; the letter mentions that in the meantime, the provisions of the Regulation which have been stated as unconstitutional, by which the persons were obliged to participate, have been amended by the Parliament.

The DNA Chief-Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi announced the parliamentary Inquiry Committee on the presidential elections of 2009 that she will not come to be heard, invoking a CSM decision that forbids prosecutors to be obliged to come in the parliamentary committees, as well as a decision of the Constitutional Court since 1994, according to which the provisions of the Parliament’s regulations obliging certain persons to come to the inquiry committees are unconstitutional.