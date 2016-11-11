INS: Natural growth still negative in September 2016

The natural growth continues to be negative in Romania, taking into account that in September 2016 the birth of 18,332 children was recorded, while the number of persons deceased was 18,989, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

“In September 2016 there were recorded less demographic phenomena (births, deaths, marriages and divorces) compared to August 2016. In September 2016 the birth of 18,332 children was recorded, less by 1,271 children than in August 2016. The number of persons of whose deaths were recorded in September 2016 stood at 18,989, less by 815 than in August 2016. The natural growth was negative in September, namely 657 persons (the deceased had exceeded the living newborns),” the INS mentions.

The number of children deaths, aged under 1 year old, which were recorded in September 2016 stood at 101, declining by 19 compared to August 2016 (120 deceases under 1 year).

On the other hand, in the civil registry offices a number of 18,060 marriages were recorded, by 4,140 less than in August 2016. The number or divorces pronounced by final court rulings and according to the Law no. 202/2010 was 2,440, by 35 less than in August 2016.

In comparison to September 2015, the number of living newborns was higher by 1,453, and the number of persons who died was higher by 460.

The number of children, aged under one year, who died was less by 12 in September 2016 than the one recorded in September 2015.

The number of marriages in September was higher by 992 than the one recorded in the same month of previous year. Through final court rulings and according to the Law no.202/2010 less by 399 divorces were pronounced in September 2016 than in September 2015.