INS: Net investment in Romanian economy, down 0.2pct in H1

Net investment in the Romanian economy went down 0.2 percent in the first half of 2017 compared to the similar period of 2016, to over 29.7 billion lei, reads a release the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

“In H1 2017, compared to H1 2016, net investment in the national economy went down 0.2 percent, a decrease registered in the following structure elements: other expenses – 10.1 percent and equipment (including transport means) – 0.6 percent. Investment in new construction works went up 2.2 percent,” the release reads.

According to national economy activities in H1 2017, compared to H1 2016, there is an increase in the share of net investment in constructions, by 3.8 percentage points. More than one third (34.4 percent) of the net investments were made in industry, declining 0.7 percentage points from H1 2016.

In respect to Q2, the investment totalled over 16.9 billion lei, increasing 1.9 percent compared to Q2 2016.

“In Q2 2017, compared to Q2 2016, net investment in the national economy went up 1.9 percent, with an increase in equipment (including means of transport) of 6.9 percent. Net investment in other expenses and new construction works went down 2.7 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively,” the INS mentions.