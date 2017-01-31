INS: Number of construction authorizations for residential buildings decrease 1.2pct last year

The number of construction authorizations for residential buildings decreased 1.2pct last year, compared to 2015, to 38,653, a press release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday informs.

“In 2016, a number 38,653 construction authorizations were issued for residential buildings, with a 1.2 pct decrease compared to 2015, reflected in the next developing regions: South-East (-588 authorizations), Bucharest-Ilfov (-525), South-Muntenia and North-East (-434 each). Increases were registered in the North-West (+736 authorizations), Center (+315), and South-West Oltenia (+3),” shows the document.

In December 2016, 2,519 construction authorizations for residential buildings were issued, dropping 5.7 compared to November 2016, and 12.3 pct compared to December 2015.

Out of the 2,519 authorizations, a percentage of 64.7 were for the rural area.

In December 2016 compared to November 2016, the number of authorizations witnessed a decline in the West (-112 authorizations), South-Muntenia (-90), North-West (-24), South-West Oltenia (-18), and Bucharest-Ilfov (-1).

“An increase in the number of construction authorizations issued for residential buildings was registered in the following development regions: South-East (+45 authorizations), North-West (+33), and Center (+14,” the quoted source mentions.