INS: Retail business turnover up 8.1 pct January through July

The retail trade turnover, except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 8.1 per cent January through July this year, compared with the same period of 2016, reads a press release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday remitted to AGERPRES.

“Thus, the retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, increased 8.1 per cent over January 1 – July 31 2017, compared with January 1 – July 31 2016, due to growth recorded in the retail of automotive fuels in specialized stores (+10.7 per cent), in the sales of non-foodstuffs (+10.6 per cent) and foodstuffs, beverages and tobacco (+3.8 per cent), reads the document.

In respect to the series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality, there was recorded an increase of 7.4 per cent, due to growth recorded in non/foodstuff sales (+11.5 per cent), retail of automotive fuels in specialized stores (+10.1 per cent) and sales of foodstuffs, beverages and tobacco (+3.4 per cent).

“In July 2017, the retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) surged 7.2 per cent as gross series and climbed 1.2 per cent as series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality,” mentioned the same source.

The volume increases both as gross series, by 10.1 per cent and as series adjusted depending on seasonality, by 8.2 per cent.