INS: Romanian resident population drops to 19.7 million on January 1, 2016; population aging increases

Romania counted 19.760 million residents on January 1, 2016, 110,700 less than January 1 2015, with the negative natural increase (-75,655 people) as the main reason for the drop in the population number, according to a National Institute of Statistics (INS) press released issued on Monday to Agerpres.

New data issued by the INS shows urban and female population as the majority (53.8 percent, respectively 51.2 percent). On January 1, 2016, resident population in the urban areas reached 10.634 million people, down by 0.6 percent since January 1, 2015.

The aging population phenomenon increased; the number of people over 65 reached 3.436 million, 400,000 people more than the young, 0-14 years old, population, which remained at 3.059 million.

Statistically, during the past year, the proportion of young population (0-14) decreased significantly, while the proportion of aged population (over 65) increased. The population aging index increased from 109.6 on January 1, 2015 to 112.3 aged people for every 100 youth on January 1, 2016.

The percentage of young 0-14 population remained constant during the past year (15.6 percent), but the percentage of aged (over 65) population increased from 17 percent in 2015 to 17.4 percent in January 2016. Thus, the age dependency ratio increased from 48.1 (on January 1 2015) to 49 young and aged people for every 100 adults.

Romania continues to be a source country for emigration. The balance of international migration was negative, with the number of emigrants over the number of immigrants by almost 58,000 people.

The percentage of male population that emigrated in 2015, as opposed to 2014, was 50.9 percent, higher than female population. Male immigrants were also the majority (53.6 percent).

The balance of temporary international migration was also negative (- 57,932 people).