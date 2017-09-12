INS: Romania’s trade deficit up by 33.1 percent to over EUR 6.82 bln in January-July

Romania’s trade deficit grew by 33.1 percent in January – July 2017, as compared to the same period of 2016, to over EUR 6.824 billion, a release by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Monday reads.

In 1 January – 31 July 2017, the FOB exports went over EUR 36.101 billion, while the CIF imports hit over EUR 42.925 billion.

“In July, a EUR 986.8 million deficit occurred. As compared to July 2016, exports of July 2017 were up by 8.6 percent, while the imports grew by 14.0 percent,” the release informs.

The intra-EU28 trade went over EUR 27.398 billion at exports and EUR 32,562 billion at imports, representing 75.9 percent from both total exports and imports in the first seven months of 2017.

As for the extra-EU28 trade, the value amounted to rd EUR 8.703 billion for exports and rd EUR 10.363 billion for imports, representing 24.1 percent at both total exports and imports.

Significant weights in the exports’ and imports’ structure are held by vehicles and transport equipment (47.2 percent at export and 37.3 percent at import) and other manufactured goods) (33.9 percent at export and 30.8 percent at import, respectively).