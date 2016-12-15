INS: The turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises up by 9.4 percent in first ten months

The turnover of market services rendered mainly for enterprises has risen, in nominal terms, as gross series by 9.4 percent, and as a series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality, by 9.6 percent, reads a press release of the National Statistics Institute (INS).

“From January 1 to October 31 2016 comparing with the same period of 2015, in nominal terms, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, as gross series, increased overall by 9.4 percent, due to increase in transports (+14.0 percent), to information services activities and IT services (+13.5 percent), as well as other services rendered mainly to enterprises (+5.9 percent), communications (+5.4 percent) and cinema, video and television programs production; programs transmission and release (+0.5 percent), reads the document.

Industrial production up 1.2 pct in 10 months; mining industry down 17.3 pct

The industrial production increased 1.2 pct in the first ten months of this year compared to the similar period of last year, supported by the manufacturing industry, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows in a press release on Wednesday.

“In the period 1 January – 31 October 2016, as compared to the period 1 January – 31 October 2015, the industrial industry (gross series) was higher 1.2 pct due to the manufacturing industry (+2.2 pct). The mining industry decreased by 17.3 pct, whereas the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, warm water, and air conditioning went down 2.1 pct, the document shows.

Regarding the series adjusted to working days and seasonality, production increased 0.3 pct, supported by the growth of manufacturing industry (+3.3 pct). The mining industry and supply of electricity, thermal energy, gas, warm water, and air conditioning went down 17.3 pct as a gross series, and by 2.6 percent as a series adjusted to working days and seasonality

In October 2016, industrial production lowered when compared with the previous month in terms of gross series, as well as a series adjusted according to the working days and seasonality 2.2 pct and 0.7 pct, respectively.

When compared to the same month of the previous year, industrial production in gross series decreased 0.1 pct and increased 0.8 pct in a series adjusted to working days and seasonality.

In October 2016, the turnover decreased, in nominal terms, compared with the previous month, as gross series, by 1.4 percent and remained the same as a series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality.

“Compared to the previous month of last year, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, rose both as a gross series, by 8.9 percent and as a series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality by 9.9 percent,” informs INS.

Turnover in wholesale trade up 7.8pct January-October

The turnover in wholesale trade, in nominal terms both as gross series and in series adjusted by working days and seasonality, grew by 7.8pct and 7.2pct, respectively, in the first ten months of 2016, as compared to the same period of 2015, reads a release issued on Wednesday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

“The turnover in wholesale trade (except for the motor cars trade) gross series, January – October 2016, against the same period of 2015, increased 7.8pct due to the increase in the wholesale trade of other machinery, equipment and parts (+26.2pct), wholesale trade of agricultural raw materials and live animals (+17.2pct), specialized wholesale trade (+13.0pct), wholesale trade of food, beverages and tobacco (+10,7%), wholesale trade of consumer goods other than food (+9.2pct) and wholesale trade of computer equipment and telecommunications (+7.0pct),” says the release.

Curtailments recorded the intermediation activities in wholesale trade (-4.3pct) and the wholesale trade of other products (-1.2pct).

In October 2016, the turnover in wholesale trade dropped in nominal terms against the previous month, both as