INS: Three-quarter investments in economy up 4.1 pct

Net investments in Romania’s national economy in the first three quarters of 2016 advanced by 4.1 percent to 46.58 billion lei, despite a 0.8 pct decline in Q3 compared with the same quarter of the year before, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Net investments in the national economy totaled 17.68 billion lei in Q3 2016. The decline in Q3 affected all investment components as follows: other expenses – 19.2 percent; new construction works – 5.6 percent; plant and equipment (transportation equipment included) – 0.9 percent. Compared to the third quarter of 2015, the share of net investment in new construction works was 2.3 percentage points higher in Q3 2016, while the share of other expenses was 2 percentage points less; investment in plant and equipment (transportation equipment included) went down 0.3 percentage points.

In a YoY comparison, three-quarter net investments in the national economy saw a 6.6 pct advance for plant and equipment (transportation equipment included), and a 4.5 pct growth for new construction works. Other expenses decreased by 7.1 percentage points.

According to INS, there was a 0.8 percent advance in the share of net investments in plant and equipment (transportation equipment included) over January – September 2016, while the share of investment in new construction works inched up 0.1 percentage points. The share of other expenses decreased by 0.9 percentage points.