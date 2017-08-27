INS: Trade deficit worth EUR 824 million in medical & pharmaceutical products over January-May 2017

Romania recorded January through May 2017 a medical and pharmaceutical products’ trade deficit worth EUR 824 million, according to data collected by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In the above-mentioned period, exports of medical and pharma goods totaled EUR 328.6 million, up 11.9 percent as compared to the similar period of 2016, while the imports stood at EUR 1.152 billion, down 2.5 percent.

From January to May 2017, the FOB exports totalled EUR 25.812 billion and went up 11.1 percent against the same period of 2016.

The CIF imports in the same period reached EUR 30.279 billion, 12 percent higher than the figure registered in the first five months of 2016.