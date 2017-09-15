INS: Turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises up 13.7 pct in first seven months

The turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises increased by 13.7 pct in nominal terms in the first seven months of the year as compared to the similar period of 2016, according to a press release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

“January – July 2017,Y-o-Y, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased as gross series by 13.7 pct on the whole, due to increases registered in motion picture, video and television programme production activities, programme distribution and broadcasting activities (+ 18.3 pct), other market services mainly for enterprises (+ 17.8 pct), transport (+ 14.3 pct), information technology and computer service activities (+ 11.2 pct) as well as communications (+ 2.7 pct),” the document specifies.

Adjusted for working days and seasonality, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises went up by 13.1 pct in the first seven months of the year as compared to the same period in 2016.

In July 2017, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, as compared to the previous month, decreased as gross series by 0.2 pct and increased as series adjusted for working days and seasonality by 2.1 pct.

“As compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased both as gross series by 15.1 pct and as series adjusted for working days and seasonality by 14.8 pct,” the quoted source mentions.