INS: Unemployment rate advances to 6.1 percent in July

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.1 percent at the end of July, with a growth of 0.1 percentage points versus the previous month (6 percent), according to the standards of the International Labour Organization (ILO), reads a release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) issued Wednesday to Agerpres.

The number of unemployed (15-74 years) estimated for July last year is 546,000 people, increasing compared to the previous month (534,000 people), but decreasing versus the same month of the previous year (624,000 people).

By genders, the unemployment rate for men exceeded by 1.9 percentage points that of women, the respective values having stood at 6.9 percent for men and 5 percent for women.

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 5.1 percent for July 2016 (5.9 percent for men and 4.1 percent for women).

The number of unemployed between 25-74 years of age represents 78.7 percent of the total number of estimated unemployed people for July 2016.

The persons at the age of 15-74 years that simultaneously meet the following conditions: they don’t have a job, are available to start working in the next two weeks and have been actively looking for a work place, any time in the last four weeks, are considered unemployed, according to the international definition (ILO).