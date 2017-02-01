INS: Unemployment rate, down to 5.5pct in December 2016; unemployed number reaches 507,000

The unemployment rate in Romania stood at 5.5 percent in December, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, and most unemployed were registered among women, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data released on Tuesday.

According to the INS, in last month of 2016 the unemployed number (aged 15-74) stood at 507,000 persons, down 17.69 percent from the same period of the previous year, when there were 616,000 unemployed persons.

Moreover, compared to November 2016, in December last year, the unemployed number decreased 15.4 percent, from 521,000 persons.

The INS statistics also reveals that according to gender, the unemployment rate for men exceeded that of women by 1.8 percentage points, the values in question standing at 6.3 percent in the case of men and 4.5 percent in the case of women.

Among adults (aged 25-74), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.4 percent in December (5.3 percent in the case of men and 3.4 percent in the case of women). Furthermore, the number of unemployed persons aged 25-74 represent 75 percent in the total number of unemployed estimated for December last year.