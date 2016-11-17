Intelligent Business Accelerator, a creative tool for a succesful go-to-market process

Recent years have brought spectacular innovations in the field of technology, as most of them are considered as being vital for businesses’ success. The IT industry is maintaining its ascending and mature trend, becoming so popular that it is hard to imagine how a business could operate without it.

According to public statistics, 60% of the business leaders in Romania consider innovation as a critical success factor, while 78% of the IT industry representatives are very confident about this domain’s prospects.

However, success in business depends not only on innovation, but also on the ability to meet customers’ expectations and to provide them the products and services they need. More than ever, companies do methodically researches for the ideal match between product development, technological innovation and the markets’ demands.

An approach meant to contribute to the fundamental transformation of a business in the IT sector is the European research & innovation project ACCELERATE (Platform for accelerating the market entry of the products in the ITC industry).

ACCELERATE provides through a software platform, the services and information that the companies need, especially startups, in the go-to-market process. Within this project, SIVECO is developing the Intelligent Business Accelerator, a Business Intelligence platform that hosts the instruments and virtual environments that startups need thus having access to services based on technological innovation, advanced processes and new software technologies.

The platform functionalities are designed to sustain the European users from emerging countries in order to allow the matching between different types of users. The entrepreneurs who wish to develop their own business and they need financial support and the sponsors who want to invest in a new profitable business, can start beneficial partnerships in a fast, safe and effortless manner.

ACCELERATE is coordinated by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland (Finland), having partners from 5 countries: Finland, Romania, Belgium, Spain, and France. The Romanian consortium consists of SIVECO Romania and BEIA Consult International.