Intensifying Romanian-Italian military cooperation, emphasized by MApN, Italian Chief of Defence Staff

Intensifying military cooperation between Romania and Italy as well as within NATO and the EU was underlined during a meeting the Minister of National Defence, Gabriel Les, together with the Chief of General Staff (SMG), General Nicolae Ciuca have had on Friday with the Chief of the Defence Staff of the Italian Republic, General Claudius Graziano.

Minister Les stressed the importance of decisions made this week in Brussels, at the defence allied ministers’ meeting, on the increasing maritime allies’ presence in the Black Sea region which, according to him, has a key role for the security and stability of the entire Alliance, reads a release issued by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

The Minister of Defence also pointed out that Romania supports the initiative of creating a regional hub for the South area, on which occasion the Italian Chief of the armed forces expressed the need for a coherent response to threats of any kind, coming from the South of the Alliance.

In turn, General Ciuca assured his Italian counterpart of his support in addressing security challenges, mentioning the participation, in the future, of a Romanian frigate at the Sea Guardian operation in the Mediterranean. The head of the General Staff shared the view according to which the current security environment can be maintained in equilibrium only through cooperation and mutual support.

“Romanian and Italian soldiers have fought shoulder to shoulder in Iraq, Kosovo, Bosnia and currently within the Resolute Support Operations in Afghanistan. The security environment is constantly changing, with different challenges and threats that are difficult to predict and solutions difficult to foresee. Everything we accomplish at present helps demonstrate the fact that the Alliance’s centre of gravity lies in its cohesion and its determination to continue to identify different paths and opportunities that can contribute to strengthening the joint action force. The Romanian Army will do its best to fulfill all commitments taken in the allied bilateral relation “, completed General Ciuca, according to the quoted source.

General Graziano thanked for the invitation to visit Romania, emphasizing the major role that the historical and cultural ties have had between the two countries, adding to the shared values of freedom and cohesion. During the talks with the Romanian officials, the Italian guest reiterated the support of the Italian Armed Forces regarding Romania and NATO’s initiatives to reinforce the Alliance’s eastern flank and the extended Black Sea area.