Interim JusMin meets US Ambassador in Bucharest, reiterates Gov’t firm commitment to continuing anticorruption fight

Justice Minister ad-interim, Ana Birchall, underscored on Tuesday, in a meeting with the Ambassador of the USA in Bucharest, Hans Klemm, that the Executive supports unconditionally the fight against corruption and efforts for consolidation of the rule of law.

“We are firmly and fully engaged in the direction of continuing the efforts on consolidating the judiciary in Romania, including in what regards the legislation in the area, as well as concerning the continuation and strengthening of the anticorruption fight, the fight against organized crime, human trafficking and terrorist activities. In the meantime, without losing sight that justice is made in the courtroom, exclusively on the basis of proof found to the case. It is essential to offer the necessary means and resources for the responsible institutions to perform their duty, an important aspect in this sense being the demarches for recovery of damages. I want, in equal measure, to underscore the importance of ensuring a balance between the efficiency of the justice act and respecting fundamental human rights”, Ana Birchall stated, according to a press release of the Justice Ministry.

Furthermore, the Minister emphasized the necessity for ensuring the necessary security of infrastructure to carry on the act of justice in good conditions.

Referring to the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), the Interim Minister of Justice underscored that the objective is for Romania to exit the CVM. “Our objective is to exit the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism in the shortest time possible, as a confirmation of the efforts made with success by Romania in what regards the reforms in justice, as well taking into account that our country achieved the majority of the commitments provided within this mechanism”, Birchall said.

According to the press release, the Romanian official showed that the CVM should not become a political instrument that would affect the interest of Romania.

Likewise, the press release shows, Ana Birchall stressed the excellent level of cooperation with the United States in the area of justice, affirming Romania’s commitment to develop cooperation in this area according the current coordinates, both at the general level, as well as continuing the discussions at the technical level both in Bucharest, as well as in Washington, including on the sectorial problems of the justice system.

During the meeting the importance of cooperation between the two countries was underscored.

“The importance of cooperation with the USA was underscored, as the main strategic partner of Romania and on the basis of the strong and stable friendship between the two states, reiterating Romania’s position as the firm ally of the United States of America, with a distinct emphasize on the defence component and security dimension, including the collaboration in the area of cyber security. Likewise, the two officials underscored the necessity to deepen the economic dimension of the strategic partnership”, the quoted source mentions.