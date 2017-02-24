Interior IntMin Dan, US Ambassador Klemm underline necessity to intensify Romania-US cooperation

The necessity to intensify cooperation according to the main directions established through the Joint Declaration regarding the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century between Romania and the US was underlined within a meeting, which was held on Friday, between Minister for Internal Affairs Carmen Dan and Ambassador of the US to Romania Hans Klemm.

“The discussions highlighted the very good cooperation on the level of the Romanian and the US authorities in the security area, with an emphasis on prevention and fighting crime, especially cybercrime,” the release of the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) sent to Agerpres on Friday informs.

Moreover, the two officials underlined the multiple benefits of the projects carried out with institutions and law enforcement agencies of the US in the area of professional training of Romanian policemen on an operative line