Interior Minister Tudorache conducts surprise visit at Car Registrations Directorate

Interior Minister, Dragos Tudorache, has made an surprise visit to the Driving Licenses and Car Registrations Directorate (DRPCIV) in Pipera, in order to check the implementation of measures announced on Friday for eliminating the queues at the head offices of the DRPCIV.

“Starting from today, I hope that we will slowly enter the normality. It is possible that online scheduling has been applied for the sake of checking if it functions or not. I came only to see if it is usable, I have not made an appointment”, Minister Tudorache says.

He specified that the reserve staff will work at the Directorate’s counters on Saturday and Sunday, job for which they do not require special training.

“Anyway, from now on I plan to pay a visit everyday, if it is possible”, Tudorache stated.

The Internal Affairs Minister stated on Friday that DRPCIV will work in two shifts starting from Monday, between 7am and 9pm, also from Monday an online program system will be launched and separate counters will be placed in this regard.

He announced the immediate allocation of 60 additional jobs from the reserve of the Internal Affairs Ministry as a temporary solution by detaching some of the Ministry’s employees from the central body, who were trained in the weekend.

The measures come after long queues formed at the Directorate in the past week.