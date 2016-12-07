Interior Ministry, Police to observe smooth running of December 11 general election in counties

Special teams of the Interior Ministry (MAI) and the Romanian Police General Inspectorate will be dispatched, December 7-13, to the counties to make sure the December 11 general election is run under the best circumstances and fully legal.

In a press statement released on Monday, MAI says that Interior Minister Ioan-Dragos Tudorache has ordered the dispatch to all of Romania’s counties of specialist teams from the central apparatus of the ministry and the Romanian Police General Inspectorate to assist MAI’s local units with securing legality of the election to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

The teams will guide the local units about public peace and security actions and missions for the transport and storage of voting materials as well as keeping guard over the polling places.

MAI also says the teams will observe the information flows regarding voting incidents and related events and take part in preventing violations of electoral rules.