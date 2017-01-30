Interior Ministry sees 22 non-fiscal taxes axed as revenue source as of February 1

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will have 22 non-fiscal taxes for various services cut off its revenue sources beginning February 1, following the publication in the Official Journal of Law No. 1/2017 removing certain taxes and fees.

The 10-lei tax for the release of the criminal record certificate is cancelled, as the document will be now released free of charge to the applicants, both individuals and legal entities, the Ministry informs in a release.

Eight taxes provided for by Law No.117 /1999 on extra-judicial stamp duties that were charged for the release of documents by the Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration Directorate are also scrapped, including the 6-lei exam tax for the driving licence for vehicles in categories and subcategories A, A1, B, B1 and B+E; the 28-lei exam tax for the driving licence for vehicles in categories and subcategories C, C1, Tr, D, D1, CE, DE, C1E, D1E, Tb and TV; the tax for the testing of the persons who had their driving license cancelled (for the categories in the annulled license), for the testing of the persons who failed three times the driving license test and for the persons who did not complete a vehicle driving school, except for categories B, B1, B+E (84 lei).

Other taxes to be removed are the permanent or temporary registration tax for motor vehicles and trailers with a maximum authorized weight of 3,500 kg (60 lei); the permanent or temporary registration tax for motor vehicles and trailers weighing more than 3,500 kg (145 lei); the tax for the provisional authorization on public roads of the motor vehicles and trailers that are not permanently or temporarily registered (9 lei); the taxes for the authorization of testing on public roads of motor vehicles and trailers (414 lei), and the registration of the applications of natural and legal persons for the release of data from the National Registry of Identification, the National Driver and Licensing Registry and the county and Bucharest Driver and Licensing registries (5 lei).

Also scrapped are three taxes charged for the prefect’s institutions certifying by apostille official administrative documents requested by individuals (22 lei) or legal entities (44 lei) and the registration of applications for the apostille (3 lei).

As far as services related to the release of travel documents are concerned, the 22-lei tax for the public service supplied and the extra fee of 100 lei for the release of the ordinary temporary passport will also be removed.

Under the new regulations, the taxes charged on the citizens for the release of passports for in-country applicants are as follows: a 258-lei tax for the regular e-passport with a 5-year validity issued to persons aged over 12; a 234-lei tax for the regular e-passport issued to persons aged less than 12 (with a 3-year validity); and a 96-lei tax for the 1-year ordinary temporary passport.

Also struck off are the 22-lei tax for the release of data from the National Regular Passports Directory and the release of certificates concerning the right to freely move abroad, passport records and the period during which the applicant had the status of Romanian citizen residing abroad.

Six extra-judiciary stamp duties and two consular taxes for personal record and marital status services will also be axed as of February 1, specifically: the 15-lei name change tax; the tax for the release of the citizenship and domicile certificate (22 lei); the tax for the identification of a person on Romania’s territory (35 lei); the tax for the release of a duplicate of the name-change decision; the release and replacement of ID papers for Romanian citizens; the tax for the mention of the residence on the ID documents; the 5-lei tax for the release of the temporary ID card.

Law No. 1/2017 removing certain taxes and fees and amending and supplementing several regulatory acts was published in the Official Journal Part I, No. 15 of January 6, 2017 and will come into force on February 1.