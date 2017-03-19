Internal Affairs Ministry: 2016 – highest number of passports issued in past six years

The services for the issuing and registering of simple passports have received in 2016 a number of 1,186,199 requests to issue simple electronic and temporary passports, an increase by 24% compared to 2015 and 42% compared to 2010, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) reports in a release remitted on Sunday to Agerpres, in the context of the celebration of the Day of the Romanian Passport.

The upward trend of the number of requests is maintained this year too, in the months of January and February, 221,359 requests for the issuing of simple electronic passports being received, compared to 181,300 in the same period of 2016, the MAI release mentions.

In order to respond to the high volume of requests registered especially in the holiday season of the year, at the level of the General Directorate for Passports and the community public services for the issuing and registering of simple passports, a number of organizational measures were conducted, such as extending the public working hours and introducing a pilot program for online reservations in Bucharest (in two locations) and in the counties of Bacau, Cluj, Iasi, Timis and Vaslui.

Furthermore, MAI reminds, in the release, that by the entry into force of Law no. 1/2017 regarding the elimination of some taxes and tariffs, starting with the date of February 1, the 22 lei tax to issue simple electronic and simple temporary passports, as well as the 100 lei surcharge for the issuing of simple temporary passports were eliminated.

According to the mentioned release, starting with last year, the taxes for the issuing of passports can be paid by wire transfer, through online payment methods, through money order or in cash at the pay desks of the Prefect institutions or at the pay desks of the State Treasury units.