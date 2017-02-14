International Circus Festival coming to town, the last time animals are in the limelight in Bucharest

The International Circus Festival running in Bucharest February 16 – 19 will see over 100 Romanian and foreign circus artists as well as more than 50 animals performing in the arena, the ‘Globus’ Circus & Variety Company announced on its website.

Featured on the bill are animal shows, acrobats, magicians, jugglers, daredevil flying trapeze and dance acts pepping up the competition for a festival trophy.

“The event, sponsored by the Bucharest City Hall and the General Council of Bucharest, is a last opportunity for circus art fans to enjoy animal performances in the arena of the ‘Globus’ Circus & Variety Company. Also featured are elephant, seal, horse, camel, pony, tiger, parrot and doggy acts,” the release says.

The shows at the ‘Globus’ Circus & Variety Company take place on February 16 and 17 at as of 10:00 hrs and 19:00 hrs, and on February 18 as of 11:00 hrs and 19:00 hrs. On February 19 the jury will announce the winners of the festival awards in a glam gala show.

Staging numbers in the first show (on Feb. 16 as of 19:00 hrs and on Feb. 18 as of 11:00 hrs) will be Vincent Vignaud (illusion) – France; Viktor Krachinov (juggling) – Russia; Bolo, Armando and Johny (comedy) – Romania; Leonid Belyakov (dog act) – Russia; Endless Love (aerial rope act) – Romania; Herasymenko (comedy) – Ukraine; Robert Stan Jr. (roller-skate balancing act) – Romania; Adrian Radu (mixed animal show) – Romania; Duo Badea (free standing ladder act) – Romania; Merry Lu and Jozsef (horse riding pas de deux) – Hungary; Mioara Igna (tiger show) – Romania; Crazy Flight (acrobatic number) – Ukraine; Juan Gutierrez (parrot show) – Spain; Costin Bellu (trampoline) – Switzerland; Vita and Leo (perch) – Romania; Evgeny Vasilenko (slacklining act) – Russia; Show Horses (djigit riding act) – Romania; Trio Angelis (Russian bar act) – Romania; elephant act – Germany.

Featured in the second show are Leonid Belyakov (doggy act) – Russia; Vincent Vignaud (illusion) – France; Duo Gheorghe (aerial trapeze act) – Romania; Ionut Gheorghe (horse act) – Romania; Amraa (contortionism act) – Mongolia; Herasymenko (comedy) – Ukraine; the Alexandros Troupe (springboard) – Romania; seal show – Denmark; the Richter Troupe (acrobatic horse act) – Hungary; Duo Badea (hand-to-hand acrobatics act) – Romania; Bolo, Armando and Johny (comedy) – Romania; Michael Fererri (juggling act) – Spain; Georgiana and Filimon (haute-école dressage) – Romania; the Almas Troupe (Chinese pole act) – Romania; elephant act – Germany. The second show can be seen on February 17 and 18 as of 19:00 hrs.

Tickets, prices ranging between 25 and 60 lei, are available at the Globus Circus box office Wednesday through Sunday between 10:00 and 18:00 hrs, as is the online booking option on the website www.circulglobus.ro.