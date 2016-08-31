International Symposium „Memory’s Appeal: Casualties of Wars” kicks off in Câmpulung Muscel

History Research Center „Father Cotenescu I. Gheorghe”organizes on Thursday, September 1 the opening ceremony of the first edition of the International Symposium „Memory’s Appeal: Casualties of Wars”, under the spiritual patronage of the Romanian Patriarchate and the Academy of Romanian Scientists. Symposium participants shall recommend twinning between municipalities of Câmpulung Muscel, Roskiskis (Lithuania) and Michalowice (Poland), thus extending at the level of local communities collaboration between UE and NATO member countries.

At 12:00, in the Festivities Hall of Campulung City Hall, shall be delivered a short address dedicated to this event, by His Eminence Calinic, the Archbishop of Argeş and Muscel (he shall participate to the works of the first scientific session, dedicated to the Polish Refugees), accompanied by salute messages from the Romanian Academy, Academy of Romanian Scientists, University Babeş-Bolyai (Cluj) and National Institute for the Study of Totalitarism, with service and wreaths laid at the Polish Heroes’ Monument.

The program includes an excursion for historical documentation. Wreaths shall be laid at the monumental complex ”Red Wall”, dedicated to the longest lasting Romanian anti-communist resistance, ”The Muscel Outlaws”, at the Mausoleum Mateiaş, dedicated to the victims of the battles fought in the region in 1916 and at the Patriarchate’s villa and social center in Dragoslavele, where, from 1939 to 1940, has been confined Marshal Eduard Rydz-Smigly, Commander-in-Chief of the Polish Army, who took refuge in Romania during the Second World War, together with approximately 100,000 military and civilians, deployed by the Romanian government on the entire territory of Greater Romania.

The three-day symposium (September 1-3, 2016), includes three scientific sessions: 1)

Polish Refugees. Transit of the Polish Gold Stock and National Heritage; 2) Countess Livia de Dymsza Maiorescu (1863-1946); Scholar Nicolae Iorga, Muscel county and Father-Professor Gheorghe Cotenescu (1886-1965).

Academic papers shall be presented by lecturers from Lithuania, Poland and Romania (Bucharest, Câmpulung Muscel, Drobeta-Turnu Severin and Râmnicu Vâlcea): academicians, ambassadors, high-ranking officers, university teachers, researchers, college teachers, and students participating in national olympiads.

Partners in this event are The Polish Institute (Bucharest), Câmpulung City Hall, Dragoslavele Commune Hall, Gymnasium „St. James” (Câmpulung) and History Research Center „Father Cotenescu I. Gheorghe”.

“Taking into consideration the importance of the above-listed themes in the history of this country, we are honored to organize this international symposium and hope that its mediatization, in today’s context of the waves of refugees constantly penetrating the European borders, shall bring back to the attention of the younger generations the hospitality shown by Romanian people toward all those who, during a conflagration of such immense proportions – leading to the taking of refugees, in Muscel county as well, by large numbers of military and civilians, foreign and Romanians -, did not hesitate to share their meager means with them, a humanitarian and dignified attitude, acknowledged and appreciated as such by the guests “in dire need”, says Radu Petrescu-Muscel, co-organizer of the event.